Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (62)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Sidhu works at Foothill Dermatology Medical Center in Glendora, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Dermatology Medical Center
    2301 E Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 852-3376
  2. 2
    10470 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 256-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jul 23, 2022
    I’ve been Dr. Sidhu’s patient for over 12 years and always I’ve never seen except respect and nice treatment from him or his staff, it’s happened a period that I’ve seen the PA more and that was because Dr. Had a personal reason to take few days off. Dr. Sidhu is very knowledgeable to treat cancers and I suggest to choose him as your dermatologist. Thank you doctor for everything you did for me.
    Alex Gasparian — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1396713822
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc/Lav Med Center
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

