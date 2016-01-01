Dr. Ambar Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambar Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. Ambar Andrade, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons4400 W 95th St Ste 205, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ambar Andrade, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
