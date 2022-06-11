Overview of Dr. Amber Ferrell, MD

Dr. Amber Ferrell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ferrell works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

