Dr. Amelia Tower, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (24)
Fort Worth, TX
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amelia Tower, DO

Dr. Amelia Tower, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Tower works at Texas Health Breast Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tower's Office Locations

  1
    Texas Health Breast Specialists
    Texas Health Breast Specialists
1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 250-6570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Outstanding Ms. Tower is a joy
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Tower's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Tower

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Amelia Tower, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003257957
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tower accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tower works at Texas Health Breast Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tower’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

