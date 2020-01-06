Overview of Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD

Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kalani works at Iq Surgical Associates in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.