Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD
Overview of Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD
Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Kalani works at
Dr. Kalani's Office Locations
-
1
Tkfmc - Iq Surgical Associates Inc202 W Willow Ave Ste 402, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 302-5600
-
2
Family Healthcare Network401 E School Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 741-4599
-
3
California Imaging Partners Inc.501 N Bridge St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 734-1939
-
4
Kaweah Delta Medical Center400 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 624-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalani?
Very good, talented, caring surgeon. I feel very fortunate to have had her as my surgeon.
About Dr. Ameneh Kalani, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083879746
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalani works at
Dr. Kalani has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalani speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.