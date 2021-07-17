Dr. Amer Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Amer Khan, MD
Dr. Amer Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
William L. Weiss MD PC9305 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 537-5100
Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 537-5100
Palm Brook Dialysis Center14664 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 583-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Khan to my family and friends. He has a superior bed-side manner. Patient, professional, kind and caring make this physician a leader in his field. You will not be disappointed in his staff, his services; or communication skills.
About Dr. Amer Khan, MD
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609010883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
