Dr. Botros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amgad Botros, MD
Overview
Dr. Amgad Botros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Botros works at
Locations
-
1
Lucian Dajdea MD6685 FOREST AVE, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 360-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botros?
Amazing doctor. Super Kind , friendly smart honest , Doctor Amgad is the best doctor I ever been to snd I highly recommend him to everyone who is in need of a highly caring and experienced doctor
About Dr. Amgad Botros, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679739551
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.