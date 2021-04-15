Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD
Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Aiyer's Office Locations
Jhu - Orthopedicswhte Marsh4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 442-2080Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0452Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Aiyer since 2019 and in that time he has performed 2 surgeries on me. He has shown me the most kindness of any doctor I have ever met and I have many from University of Miami and other medical practices. His attention to detail and meticulous surgical techniques is unmatched. He has treated me like family and literally held my hand when I was alone in my surgery. This is as good as it gets when it comes to the best medical professionals. He is truly one of a kind. I wanted to thank him for all he has done done for me in some small way and this is my way.
About Dr. Amiethab Aiyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386805935
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Orthopedic Surgery
