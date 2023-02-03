Dr. Amir Faridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Faridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amir Faridi, MD
Dr. Amir Faridi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denison, TX.
Dr. Faridi works at
Dr. Faridi's Office Locations
Denison Cancer Center5125 Texoma Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 868-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, satisfied
About Dr. Amir Faridi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1659319028
Education & Certifications
- Mount Vernon Hospital
