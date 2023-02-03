Overview of Dr. Amir Faridi, MD

Dr. Amir Faridi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denison, TX.



Dr. Faridi works at Denison Cancer Center in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.