Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD

Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Qureshi works at Arkansas Spine & Pain in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR and White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Q Pain & Spine Clinic PA
    5700 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0184
  2. 2
    Arkansas Spine & Pain
    1080 Pats Ln, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0184
  3. 3
    Arkansas Spine and Pain
    202 Frankie Ln, White Hall, AR 71602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 613-0785
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Central Arkansas Surgery Center LLC
    100 N Fillmore St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 725-4478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Bradley County Medical Center
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • QualChoice
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 16, 2018
    When I started seeing Dr. Qureshi I was in so much pain I was confined to a wheelchair unable to stand or walk. He has helped me by doing Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation procedures that have given me a new life. Not only have I been able to stand and walk again I was able to get off of all of the pain medication that I had been on for years. The procedure last for about a year and it gives me incredible pain relief. He and his staff are so very caring and helpful. I wouldn't go any where else.
    Kelly in Benton, AR — Dec 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
    About Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1609846435
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

