Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Q Pain & Spine Clinic PA5700 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0184
-
2
Arkansas Spine & Pain1080 Pats Ln, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 227-0184
-
3
Arkansas Spine and Pain202 Frankie Ln, White Hall, AR 71602 Directions (501) 613-0785Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Central Arkansas Surgery Center LLC100 N Fillmore St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 725-4478
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Bradley County Medical Center
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- QualChoice
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
When I started seeing Dr. Qureshi I was in so much pain I was confined to a wheelchair unable to stand or walk. He has helped me by doing Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation procedures that have given me a new life. Not only have I been able to stand and walk again I was able to get off of all of the pain medication that I had been on for years. The procedure last for about a year and it gives me incredible pain relief. He and his staff are so very caring and helpful. I wouldn't go any where else.
About Dr. Amir Qureshi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.