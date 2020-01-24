See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD

Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chakravarty works at Pulmonary Critical Care Cnsltnt in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Chakravarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants of Jacksonville Pl.
    8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-0296
  2. 2
    Bartram Crossing
    6209 Brooks Bartram Dr Bldg 100, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-0296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Very good and caring ,explains condition in detail! 5 stars!
    Richard rice — Jan 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD
    About Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154352326
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakravarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakravarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakravarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakravarty works at Pulmonary Critical Care Cnsltnt in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chakravarty’s profile.

    Dr. Chakravarty has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakravarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakravarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakravarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakravarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakravarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

