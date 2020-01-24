Overview of Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD

Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chakravarty works at Pulmonary Critical Care Cnsltnt in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.