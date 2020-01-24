Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakravarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD
Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chakravarty works at
Dr. Chakravarty's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants of Jacksonville Pl.8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-0296
-
2
Bartram Crossing6209 Brooks Bartram Dr Bldg 100, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 296-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chakravarty?
Very good and caring ,explains condition in detail! 5 stars!
About Dr. Amit Chakravarty, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1154352326
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakravarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakravarty accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakravarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakravarty works at
Dr. Chakravarty has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakravarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakravarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakravarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakravarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakravarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.