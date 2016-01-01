Dr. Amit Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Gupta, MD
Dr. Amit Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Drs Baker and Gilmour MD PA3550 University Blvd S Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 733-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Amit Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114252475
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Delhi
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
