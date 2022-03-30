Dr. Noheria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amit Noheria, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Noheria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Noheria works at
Locations
The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 588-1227
Clinic10787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Health System Cardiology3943 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Continues to be wonderful! Very knowledgeable. Only Cardiologist/Electrophysiologist able to improve my quality of life through his knowledge of pacemaker settings. I have attempted others and will continue to travel to be able to have him care for me!
About Dr. Amit Noheria, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184821001
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noheria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noheria has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noheria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Noheria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noheria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noheria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noheria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.