Overview

Dr. Amit Noheria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Noheria works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Saint Joseph, MO and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.