See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Braselton, GA
Dr. Amit Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amit Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amit Patel, MD

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Braselton, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Patel works at Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton in Braselton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Suwanee, GA, Lithonia, GA, Gainesville, GA, Canton, GA, Dalton, GA, Jasper, GA, Roswell, GA, Decatur, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton
    1255 Friendship Rd Ste 150, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 802-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cumming Office
    1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 886-0003
  3. 3
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Johns Creek
    3905 Johns Creek Ct Ste 200, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    2:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    2:30pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lithonia
    5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 320, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville
    466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 370-3585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Canton
    100 Liberty Blvd Ste 210, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 375-2474
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Dalton
    1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 103, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Jasper
    49 Gordon Rd Ste 101, Jasper, GA 30143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  9. 9
    Summit Spine & Joint Centers - Roswell
    1357 Hembree Rd Ste 220, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  10. 10
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Decatur
    484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  11. 11
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville
    455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 802-1820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  12. 12
    Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville
    455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
  13. 13
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-3642
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Murray
  • Hamilton Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Aug 28, 2020
    Dr Patel and his staff and the other physicians in this office care so much about their patients. They always listen to my concerns about my pain and try to make my life worth living through the pain. And they have. My first appointment with this office was a couple of years ago and I was in so much pain I couldn’t stand it. So we went ahead with a spinal stimulator For my failed L4 Laminectomy and I could NOT believe the how fast my low back pain just STOPED HURTING!! And I owe it all to Dr Patel! Before I went to this spine and joint office I have had 2 back surgeries. An L4 Laminectomy and a C4C3 fusion in my neck. He helped first with the low back pain. And now we are in the process of helping my flank pain and upper back pain. I do not know what I would have done if I wasn’t referred to him. He’s made my pain bearable so that I can do things with my children (like playing, sitting on the floor with them, WALKING, ETC..) that I haven’t been able to do since my 1rst back surgey
    Dana J Caswell — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amit Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amit Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amit Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Amit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861750028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harper University Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Braselton in Braselton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Suwanee, GA, Lithonia, GA, Gainesville, GA, Canton, GA, Dalton, GA, Jasper, GA, Roswell, GA, Decatur, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Lilburn, GA. View the full addresses on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amit Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.