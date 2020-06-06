Overview

Dr. Amit Rastogi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King George Med U and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Rastogi works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.