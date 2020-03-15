See All Oncologists in Sebring, FL
Dr. Amit Shah, MD

Medical Oncology
2.1 (7)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amit Shah, MD

Dr. Amit Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Wauchula, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebring in Sebring, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebring
    1396 Whisper Cir, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-1244
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists
    4420 SUN N LAKE BLVD, Sebring, FL 33872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 385-1244
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Davenport
    40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 421-9705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Adventhealth Wauchula
  • HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Amit Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407850449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center|Univ Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • G.G. Hospital|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • B. J. Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
