Dr. Amit Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago



Dr. Shah works at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in McHenry, IL with other offices in Lake Barrington, IL, Huntley, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.