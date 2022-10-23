Dr. Amit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Centegra Hospital Mchenry4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (856) 782-2212
-
2
GI Partners of Illinois4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B210, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-8585
-
3
GI Partners of Illinois22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10370 Haligus Rd Ste 115, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 382-4410
- 5 3703 Doty Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 206-0371
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Got appointment scheduled in a timely manner, prep was straight forward as expected, team onsite were pleasant, efficient and empathetic. All in all, easy in and out (no pun intended)!
About Dr. Amit Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992792394
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.