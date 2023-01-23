Overview of Dr. Amit Sharma, MD

Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at SpinePain Solutions in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY and Holbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.