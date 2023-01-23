Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Shore340 Howells Rd Ste B, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-1956
-
2
Bethpage4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 579-8950
-
3
Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 547-7463Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Best of the spine doctors! I was told I am not a candidate for surgery as I was either too old or too sick. I saw Dr. sharma few months ago and after few scans, he said Intracept could be the treatment that finally gets me my life back. I finally had it done at three levels a month ago and boy was he right. I have never felt this good in ages. I owe a lot to him, not just a review!
About Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568516946
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Ny Med Coll Metro Hosp
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.