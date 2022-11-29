See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Amit Taggar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Taggar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Taggar works at HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8430
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I cannot begin to say how much Dr. Taggar has helped me. My whole process from beginning to end was nothing but perfection. Dr. Taggar is patient and answers all your questions. I have lost 166 pounds since Jan 13, 22, and still losing. I highly recommend him and his wonderful staff to get your surgery done. It is very much worth the time and effort you put in.
    Cindy H — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Taggar, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740443316
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF|University of California San Francisco - Fresno
    Internship
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Taggar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taggar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taggar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taggar works at HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Taggar’s profile.

    Dr. Taggar has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taggar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Taggar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taggar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taggar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taggar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

