Dr. Amit Trehan, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Amit Trehan, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Locations
1
Dr Amit Trehan6833 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 467-9820
2
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 467-9820
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trahan found a tumor last year and referred me to an oncologist. A little over a year later and I am cancer free! Dr. Trahan is caring and knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Amit Trehan, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952308108
Frequently Asked Questions
