Dr. Amit Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Vora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University.
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants-E TN1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 637-8812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Vora for a potential hyper parathyroidism issue. He was quite simply an absolute pleasure! He reviewed my test results with me, explained what they meant, discussed options, and recommended a plan that we would follow.
About Dr. Amit Vora, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982745808
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
