Overview of Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD

Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Jalil works at Cancer Institute - Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.