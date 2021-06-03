Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD
Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Jalil works at
Dr. Jalil's Office Locations
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6500
West Penn Outpatient Services At Bethel Park990 Higbee Dr Ste B103, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7940
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5182
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Has kept my brother alive for over 13 years. Wonderful Doctor
About Dr. Amjad Jalil, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356391841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.