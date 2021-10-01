Dr. Ammala Cantrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammala Cantrell, MD
Dr. Ammala Cantrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Cantrell works at
Body Balance MD6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 801, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 738-8612
Cantrll Medical Clinic1370 13th Ave S Ste 216A, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 372-0208
Cantrell Medical Clinic357 11th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 900-3472
Cantrell Cornerstone Clinic11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 302, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 900-3472
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Doctor I have ever met. Smart and on point.
- Family Medicine
- English, French, German and Lao
- 1639159684
- University of FL
Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantrell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrell works at
Dr. Cantrell speaks French, German and Lao.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.