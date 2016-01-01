Dr. Ammar Hussian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Hussian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ammar Hussian, MD
Dr. Ammar Hussian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hussian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hussian's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussian?
About Dr. Ammar Hussian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831473412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hussian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hussian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussian works at
Dr. Hussian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.