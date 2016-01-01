Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the nation. Residents and tourists have two large healthcare systems to choose from for their care: Orlando Health and AdventHealth. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed healthcare system that includes 15 hospitals. Orlando Health locations include an adult level-one trauma center as well as several rehab and cancer centers. The VA Medical Center in Orlando, one of 7 facilities caring for veterans in the area, includes 134 inpatient beds and has a large outpatient clinic.

Orlando’s Top-Rated Facilities

Ranking #1 in Orlando for the last 11 years is AdventHealth Orlando, a 1,705-bed medical center. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide gave AdventHealth Orlando a Grade A for hospital safety. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:

#40 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#47 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

#48 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Orlando Regional Medical Center offers some of the area’s best pediatric care. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including: