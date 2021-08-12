Dr. Josue Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josue Cortes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josue Cortes, MD
Dr. Josue Cortes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Loma Linda U Chldns Hosp
Dr. Cortes works at
Dr. Cortes' Office Locations
-
1
First Choice Pediatrics501 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
-
2
First Choice Pediatrics181 Sabal Palm Dr Ste 111, Longwood, FL 32779 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortes?
I had him as a physician when I was a child. He was awesome. Always tried to figure out the problem instead of giving some generic answer. He ended up finally diagnosing a problem of mine that went untreated for years. One of the most diligent doctors I've ever had, Thank you!
About Dr. Josue Cortes, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1790780104
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U Chldns Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortes works at
Dr. Cortes speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.