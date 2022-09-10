Dr. Sorangel Diaz Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sorangel Diaz Arias, MD
Overview of Dr. Sorangel Diaz Arias, MD
Dr. Sorangel Diaz Arias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamricana and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Diaz Arias' Office Locations
St Lucys Eye Institute1975 S John Young Pkwy Ste 204, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR.ARIAS IS A FANTASTIC DOCTOR, I MOVED TO TAMPA AND I STILL DRIVE TO HER OFFICE TO TAKE MY SON FOR HIS APPT I CAN'T FIND A DOCTOR THAT I AM COMFORTABLE WITH. SHE ACTUALLY LISTENS TO THE PT'S PARENTS AND ASKS IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, AND THE BEST THING IS THTA SHE IS NEVER RUSHING YOU OF THE OFFICE AND SHE REALLY CARES ABOUT HER PT'S.
About Dr. Sorangel Diaz Arias, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1811373533
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mental Hlth Cntr
- Universidad Iberoamricana
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz Arias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz Arias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz Arias speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Arias.
