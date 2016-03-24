Dr. Amos Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amos Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amos Anderson, MD
Dr. Amos Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
1
Urology Specialist of Georgia5400 Bowman Rd Ste 100, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-6576
2
Warner Robins116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional
About Dr. Amos Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1568473429
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Grady Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Georgia
- Urology
Dr. Anderson works at
