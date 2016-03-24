Overview of Dr. Amos Anderson, MD

Dr. Amos Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Urology Specialist of Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.