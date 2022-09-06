See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Stuart, FL
Dr. Amos Dare, OD

Optometry
4.4 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amos Dare, OD

Dr. Amos Dare, OD is an Optometrist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Dare works at Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services
    789 SW Federal Hwy Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 210-4005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Amos Dare, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063500015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Ctr U Tex
    Residency
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Internship
    • Lennox Hill Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

