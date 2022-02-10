Overview

Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Virginia Hospitals|University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals



Dr. Sethi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.