Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Dr. Pugalenthi works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Multi-Organ Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Univ of Minnesota, MN|Surgical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center, MD
- General Surgery, Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, NY
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
Frequently Asked Questions
