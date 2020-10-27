Dr. Amul Bhalodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amul Bhalodi, MD
Overview of Dr. Amul Bhalodi, MD
Dr. Amul Bhalodi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Bhalodi works at
Dr. Bhalodi's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 502, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
As a physician myself, I trust Dr. Bhalodi with my medical needs. I experienced a truly high level of expertise and caring from Dr. Bhalodi and would highly recommend him to my family and colleagues!
About Dr. Amul Bhalodi, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhalodi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhalodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalodi has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalodi.
