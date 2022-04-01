Overview of Dr. Amy Awaida, MD

Dr. Amy Awaida, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Awaida works at Hope Center For Cancer Care in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.