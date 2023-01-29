Dr. Amy Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
-
1
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 77 year old male and have been a patient of Dr. Cole for many years. I just had my annual exam and, as always, found Dr. Cole to be very professional when examing my body. Besides being professional, she has a great bedside manner and always makes me feel comfortable, during want would be considered a personal exam of my body.
About Dr. Amy Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275623084
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Univ Of Md Med Sys, Internal Medicine
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
