Dr. Amy Cole, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (601)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Warts
Excessive Sweating
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cold Sore
Excision of Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Scabies
Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 602 ratings
    Patient Ratings (602)
    5 Star
    (592)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 29, 2023
    I am a 77 year old male and have been a patient of Dr. Cole for many years. I just had my annual exam and, as always, found Dr. Cole to be very professional when examing my body. Besides being professional, she has a great bedside manner and always makes me feel comfortable, during want would be considered a personal exam of my body.
    Alan K. — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Amy Cole, MD

    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1275623084
    Education & Certifications

    St Louis Univ Sch Of Med, Dermatology Univ Of Md Med Sys, Internal Medicine
    MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
    Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
