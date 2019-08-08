Overview

Dr. Amy Curry, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Curry works at Advanced Eye Care of Grand Rapids Plc. in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.