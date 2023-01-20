Overview

Dr. Amy Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at MetroDerm, P.C. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.