Dr. Kosches has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Kosches, MD
Dr. Amy Kosches, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Sandy Bernstein Ph.d. P.A.6499 Powerline Rd Ste 209, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 229-2626
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor. Professional - yet warm, genuine, and personable. I never feel rushed, and she is always on time.
- 35 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kosches accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosches. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosches.
