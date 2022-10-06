Dr. Amy Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Lang, MD
Dr. Amy Lang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is truly a lifesaver; she treats you as she would treat a family member. I’ve been an invasive Br Ca patient for over 15 years. Extremely compassionate, caring & an expert in her field. She is founder of the DIVA program at the START Center for cancer survivors. She has an excellent nurse practitioner
About Dr. Amy Lang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104850486
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University Tex San Antonio
- Baylor U Med Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Duke Univeristy
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.