Dr. Amy Lang, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Lang, MD

Dr. Amy Lang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lang works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc
    4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 06, 2022
    She is truly a lifesaver; she treats you as she would treat a family member. I’ve been an invasive Br Ca patient for over 15 years. Extremely compassionate, caring & an expert in her field. She is founder of the DIVA program at the START Center for cancer survivors. She has an excellent nurse practitioner
    — Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Amy Lang, MD
    About Dr. Amy Lang, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104850486
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tex San Antonio
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lang’s profile.

    Dr. Lang has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

