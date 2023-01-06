Dr. Amy Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Lazar, MD
Dr. Amy Lazar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
Bridgewater Plaza II245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 506-4519
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been w Dr Lazar for over 20 years. She is extremely compassionate Takes the time to explain everything and answers all questions..her expertise is unparalleled. I would highly recommend Dr Lazar
About Dr. Amy Lazar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568441988
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
