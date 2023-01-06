Overview of Dr. Amy Lazar, MD

Dr. Amy Lazar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Lazar works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.