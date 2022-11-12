Overview of Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM

Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Pitzer works at Family Foot & Ankle Physicians in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.