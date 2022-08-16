Dr. Amy Renshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Renshaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Renshaw, MD
Dr. Amy Renshaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Renshaw works at
Dr. Renshaw's Office Locations
Center for Women's Health and Wellness7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am blind. Dr. Amy Renshaw took her own personal time to help me and explain everything thoroughly. I would recommend her to any of my friends and family.
About Dr. Amy Renshaw, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western U Hosps|Metrohealth Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Renshaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Renshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renshaw has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Renshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.