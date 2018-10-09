Dr. Amy Shultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shultz, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Shultz, MD
Dr. Amy Shultz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncan, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Shultz's Office Locations
Oscar Morales MD PC3079 Brookwood Ave, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 786-4590
Duncan Rheumatology Center, Duncan, OK1312 N Harville Rd, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 786-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Shultz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063462430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Rheumatology
Dr. Shultz has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
