Overview of Dr. Amy Shultz, MD

Dr. Amy Shultz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncan, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Shultz works at Duncan Rheumatology Center, Duncan, OK in Duncan, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.