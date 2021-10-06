Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spizuoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O..
Dr. Spizuoco works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Bobby Buka MD PC152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
4
Bobby Buka MD PC135 W 70Th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
5
South Street Seaport Dermatology220 Front St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
6
True Dermatology Pllc54 W 21st St Rm 307, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 691-1147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spizuoco?
Great physician and staff!
About Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1285952515
Education & Certifications
- Dermapathology - Alta Dermatology Residency Program
- General Practice - Lutheran Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.
- New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury Degree Name DO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spizuoco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spizuoco accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spizuoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spizuoco works at
Dr. Spizuoco has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spizuoco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spizuoco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spizuoco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spizuoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spizuoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.