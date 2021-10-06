See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO

Dermatology
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O..

Dr. Spizuoco works at The Dermatology Specialists in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village
    214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights
    614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Bobby Buka MD PC
    152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  4. 4
    Bobby Buka MD PC
    135 W 70Th St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  5. 5
    South Street Seaport Dermatology
    220 Front St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3700
  6. 6
    True Dermatology Pllc
    54 W 21st St Rm 307, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 691-1147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285952515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermapathology - Alta Dermatology Residency Program
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • General Practice - Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury Degree Name DO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spizuoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spizuoco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spizuoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spizuoco has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spizuoco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spizuoco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spizuoco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spizuoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spizuoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

