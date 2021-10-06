Overview

Dr. Amy Spizuoco, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O..



Dr. Spizuoco works at The Dermatology Specialists in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.