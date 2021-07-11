Dr. Amy Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Steinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology At Stony Brook2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 5A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7683
Dr. Amy Steinberg was the only doctor that diagnosed a skin condition my husband suffers with. She treated it and treated him with the utmost respect. She called to see how he was doing. Dr. Steinberg is a gem.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.