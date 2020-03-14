Overview

Dr. Amy Wachter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Wachter works at Christiana Care Endocrinology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.