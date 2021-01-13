Dr. Wnek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Wnek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Wnek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Wnek works at
Locations
Southgate Medical Group1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0851
Southwestern Medical Associates3671 Southwestern Blvd Ste 101, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions
Trinity Medical Endocrinology600 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 332-2121Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Endo in WNY kind listens accomodating understand my condition. 1st endo out of 6 ive seen to give me an Hydro Epi-pen. When running late she still sees me. She lets me ask questions and allows me to help adjust my care. She is the best in WNY.
About Dr. Amy Wnek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1871547463
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
