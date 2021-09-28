See All Ophthalmologists in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (658)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7106 Ridge Rd Ste 130, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 866-2022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Infections
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Eye Infections
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 658 ratings
    Patient Ratings (658)
    5 Star
    (595)
    4 Star
    (36)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Zimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114958071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkin U
