Dr. A King Ang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
DMC Huron Valley General Surgery1 William Carls Dr Ste 240, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3338
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
I had my robotic hernia surgery four days ago and feel just about back to normal. Before the surgery, everyone at DMC was most cheerful and focused on getting me ready. I can’t think of anything that I wish they would have done differently or that made me uncomfortable. In spite of nasty weather and the hectic holiday season, everything went off without a hitch. Dr. Ang and the staff explained everything well and made me feel at ease. Great job!!!
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Filipino
- Metropolitan Hospital, Manila, Philippines
- Medical City General Hospital, Manila, Philippines
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Ang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ang has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ang speaks Chinese and Filipino.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
