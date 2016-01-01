Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irimpen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD
Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Irimpen's Office Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6113
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881700649
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Mc Ohio
- St Luke's Hosp-Case West Res U
- Grant Med Coll-Bombay U
- Cardiovascular Disease
