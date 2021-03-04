Overview of Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD

Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Palagiri works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.