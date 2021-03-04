See All Pediatric Urologists in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD

Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Palagiri works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palagiri's Office Locations

    Mercy Hospital St Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 687-0323
    Mercy Clinic Children's Urology - Medical Tower A
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 537A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Chordee
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Chordee

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 04, 2021
    My son saw Dr. Palagiri for a pre op appointment. I was nervous as I was not able to be there in person with my son. Dr. Palagiri put my son and I at ease. He explained everything thoroughly and was sensitive to personal issues/barriers to surgery. He appears to be a wonderful doctor who truly cares about his patients. My son has not had his surgery yet but I feel confident in Dr. Palagiri's skills.
    Zandra D'Hue — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Anand Palagiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578769006
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
